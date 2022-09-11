Muncy, Pa. — "Never forget" is a phrase we repeat as the anniversary of September 11, 2001 arrives. It's a mission for Air Force veteran and Executive Director of the Eastern Lycoming YMCA Todd Badger.

At 8:46 a.m., the hum of stair climbers fired up as Badger and three members of the Pennsylvania State Police stepped on the machines to begin their 110 flights of stairs in honor of the first responders who reported without hesitation to the events of September 11, and in memory all of the lives lost that day.

Others were waiting for their turn on the machines.

Badger, the organizer of the event now in its third year, served in the Air Force for 24 years and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant, moving with his family to Montoursville. He hopes his commitment to "never forget" the day helps to keep the memory of the people lost in the 2001 terror attacks alive.

Members of the PSP in attendance included Sergeant Christine Fye, Corporal Tyler Morse, Corporal Jen McMunn, Trooper Matthew Lesher, Trooper Christopher Clinton, and Trooper Lauren Lesher.

Recent Loyalsock graduate Gavin Briggs stopped by for "one last workout" before heading to basic training as a new Air Force recruit on Monday, September 12. Local Air Force recruiter Leo Knight-Inglesby was on hand for the climb, and Briggs' girlfriend, Alexia Kennedy, a student at Penn College joined the effort.

It takes just a minute or two for the heart rate to elevate, for the sweat beads to form, especially in full uniform. A trooper's gear adds an additional 25 to 30 pounds.

Interested to join in? The East Lycoming YMCA is open until 3 p.m. for any member or non-member to join the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb and pay tribute to the memory of the lives lost and the heroics of first responders shown that day.

The Eastern Lycoming YMCA is located on 50 Fitness Drive, Muncy, Pa.

