Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Roseville, Pa. - Residents in Mansfield and in Mainesburg reported seeing multiple police units flying towards Route 549 from Mansfield and others from Bradford County along Route 6. Residents living along Route 549 reported seeing groups of police units heading towards Roseville well after 10:15 p.m., on Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020.

One local resident reported that approximately twenty police units were seen, along the DeWalt Road in Roseville, Pa. The road had been closed by authorities on scene. FNN could not confirm which law officials were on scene, but it was said that Pennsylvania State Police, Tioga County Sheriff, and possibly a SWAT team was reported to have been seen at that location. Those members in camouflage were seen carrying large guns. Many of the units on scene were sitting in the driveway or along the roadway of a residence at one location.

Officers had responded to the home for an unstable man who had barricaded himself in a home. FNN staff was able to confirm that the individual was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m. and was later transported to the Tioga County Jail.

FNN learned that a Mansfield ambulance crew had also responded to that area, but that crew was later recalled.

Police personnel were leaving the DeWalt Road location around 11:13 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries at the scene.