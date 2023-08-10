The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for various flavors of packaged soft-serve ice cream products sold across 19 states, including Pennsylvania, due to potential listeria contamination. The FDA announced the recall in a notice on Wednesday.

The recall comes after reports of two individuals falling ill and being hospitalized in Pennsylvania and New York after consuming Soft Serve On The Go Cups. No fatalities have been reported in connection with the consumption of the product.

The affected ice cream and sorbet, retailed at convenience stores, canteens, and similar establishments, come in 8-ounce cone-shaped transparent plastic cups with an attached spoon lid. The following flavors have been recalled: Vanilla Chocolate, Razzle, Caramel, Parve Vanilla Chocolate, Sorbet Strawberry Mango, and Lite Peanut Butter.

The recall pertains to all products manufactured up until Aug. 4, 2023, according to the FDA's directive. The sole identifiable code on the packaging is the UPC; there is no LOT number or best-by date available.

For a comprehensive list of affected products and their corresponding UPC codes, along with accompanying images, concerned individuals can refer to the FDA's official website.

Listeria, a bacterium, can induce severe and potentially fatal infections in vulnerable demographics such as young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Even though healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, listeria infections have also been associated with miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Following the illness of an individual who consumed an ice cream cup, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture conducted product testing. The manufacturer of the Soft Serve On The Go brand, Real Kosher Ice Cream based in Brooklyn, New York, has temporarily halted production of the implicated products during the FDA's ongoing investigation.

Consumers who possess uneaten portions of the affected ice cream should either dispose of them or return them to the point of purchase for a complete refund. Queries can be directed to 845-668-4346, operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday, or via email at info@softserveonthego.com.

Chat GPT assisted in the process of this article.

