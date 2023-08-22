A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at Giant Food Stores in Lewisburg.

Giant Food Stores, located at 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The winner won off a twenty-dollar $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ scratch-off ticket that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the app.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $34.9 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. The Pennsylvania Lottery operates as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.