Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County has received a state grant for $1 million to assist with multiple water authorities with various projects.

The Jersey Shore Water Authority was the first to receive funding from this grant.

Today, they received $375,000 in state grant funding to repair exposed water lines that, if burst, would cause 6,600 residents to lose water, as well as industrial developers in the area. The water line project in Jersey Shore has already started and will be complete in two weeks, according to Authority Manager Eric Johnston.

Johnston said the Fish and Boat Commission was also involved in designing "bank stabilization" and provided labor at no charge to the water authority.

Jason Fink, president of the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said that state Sen. Gene Yaw was integral in getting the funding.

Yaw said that he became committed to the project once he was shown pictures of the water line.

"It's the old story — a picture is worth a thousand words," Yaw said. "They showed me the impact of the water line sticking out and what would actually happen if that water line broke."

Yaw said there was no "Plan B" for servicing that many customers and businesses if the water line broke, and that it was easy to support because "it's got to get done now."

Fink said the senator was able to direct them to the right funding program to receive American Rescue Plan Act money from the state.

"To be very honest about it, I was really surprised that the money came as quick as it did because money from the state and grants is sometimes a bit slow," Yaw said. "I don't like that because people depend on it."

Yaw said he was glad to see all the money come and the speed at which it arrived.

The grant will also allow the chamber to support the Montgomery Water Authority in purchasing generator for a back-up system to assist new development in Timber Run Industrial Park, Fink noted.

Johnston said the next step is addressing the outdated water plants the authority operates, with bids going out in the next month for a $4.5 million project to upgrade the Pine Creek Water Treatment Plant to a "state of the art" facility that can be run unmanned. Once that project is complete, they will move on to the Larry's Creek Water Treatment Plant to do the same, he said.

The Larry's Creek Plant was built in 1914 and still uses wooden filters.

"We have a lot of things coming in the works for the Jersey Shore Area," Johnston said.

