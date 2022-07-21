Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury has a plan in motion to channel unclaimed funds from last year’s first round of ARPA payments to Pennsylvania municipalities.

The funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program, total more than $1.5 million and have been sent to qualifying municipalities.

“About 75 municipalities didn’t apply for ARPA local recovery funds last year,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “The funds they would have received are now being distributed to the thousands of municipalities which did apply and received funding in round one. Local officials can put these additional dollars to good use as their communities continue to rebound from the impact of the pandemic.”

Authorized uses for local ARPA funds include:

Investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure

Supporting public health

Helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, and nonprofits recover from economic impacts

Assisting essential workers

Replacing lost public sector revenue

The Department of Community and Economic Development reviewed applications from municipalities in 2021, and the first round of payments – which totaled more than $489.7 million – was sent to qualifying municipalities between June and September of last year. Payment details for individual municipalities can be found on this interactive map on Treasury’s website.

The reallocation payments made on Friday are relatively small; the largest was $8,262.81. However, a second full round of payments – totaling about $490 million – will take place later this summer.

ARPA gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. Larger municipalities were required to apply to the U.S. Treasury. Information about payments to larger municipalities – and Pennsylvania’s 67 counties – can be found via links available here.

