Williamsport, Pa. — A judge ruled a man charged with 1,427 counts for the rape of a minor will be headed to trial.

Judge William Solomon said enough evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing Friday for the majority of counts to proceed against Jarron Wade Duriel Buie, 33, of Endicott, NY. Solomon ruled 180 counts of indecent exposure to be dismissed due to testimony presented at the hearing.

Buie is accused of raping the minor child that lived in his home from April of 2019 to December of last year. He allegedly withheld personal belongings from the child until she gave into his demands.

In November of 2019, Buie allegedly felt the minor up and digitally penetrated her vagina and anus, according to the complaint. That allegedly progressed to both vaginal and anal intercourse in December of the same year.

Testimony provided at the hearing described Buie sneaking into the accuser’s room at night or early in the morning. He allegedly removed her pajama bottoms and underwear before assaulting her.

The incidents became so frequent, Buie came up with a codeword for them, a witness testified Friday. Buie allegedly called it “drill” or “doing drill” in text messages and conversations with the accuser.

When the accuser refused Buie’s demands, he would take things from her or break her personal belongings.

“Either way, I didn’t really have a choice,” the accuser said while on the stand.

Buie is charged with 1,427 counts. Here’s how the charges breakdown:

—10 counts first-degree felony involuntary servitude

—50 counts first-degree felony rape of a child

—180 counts first-degree felony statutory sexual assault: 11 years or older

—181 counts first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) person less than 16

—50 counts first-degree felony IDSI with a child

—80 counts second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault: victim less than 13

—180 counts second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault: victim less than 16

—80 counts first-degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a child

—50 counts first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13

—52 counts third-degree felony indecent assault

—200 counts second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16

—11 counts second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16

—10 counts third-degree felony sexual extortion

—1 count third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children

—1 count third-degree felony corruption of minors

—181 counts first-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor

—10 counts third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility

Judge Solomon dismissed 180 counts of indecent exposure. He denied bail for Buie, who will remain in custody at the Lycoming County Prison.

