Shared with permission from First News Now



Williamsport, Pa. - Police and fire units responded to the area of 2500 Federal Ave at the Newberry Estates for a hostage situation that occurred during the early evening hours of Friday, April 16, 2021. Even the Special Response Team and a SWAT Team from Montour County arrived on scene to assist.



An armed male, his girlfriend and her child all lived in one of the apartment complex units. It was reported that this incident may have started out as a domestic incident and grew into a hostage situation at that location.



It was indicated that the child that was being held hostage was finally released by the man who was armed at one of the apartment units in which they lived.

The armed male tenant had spoken with negotiators since 7:00 p.m. and it was through the talks between him and negotiators that finally convinced the man to let the child go.



Lycoming County Negotiation Team were able to continue talking with the man by phone in hopes that he would soon surrender. Law enforcement officials were able to confirm that the man finally surrendered peacefully to authorities around midnight and was taken into custody by Williamsport Police Officers.



Great job by all those who assisted with this situation.