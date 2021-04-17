Shared with permission from First News Now
Williamsport, Pa. - Police and fire units responded to the area of 2500 Federal Ave at the Newberry Estates for a hostage situation that occurred during the early evening hours of Friday, April 16, 2021. Even the Special Response Team and a SWAT Team from Montour County arrived on scene to assist.
An armed male, his girlfriend and her child all lived in one of the apartment complex units. It was reported that this incident may have started out as a domestic incident and grew into a hostage situation at that location.
It was indicated that the child that was being held hostage was finally released by the man who was armed at one of the apartment units in which they lived.
The armed male tenant had spoken with negotiators since 7:00 p.m. and it was through the talks between him and negotiators that finally convinced the man to let the child go.
Lycoming County Negotiation Team were able to continue talking with the man by phone in hopes that he would soon surrender. Law enforcement officials were able to confirm that the man finally surrendered peacefully to authorities around midnight and was taken into custody by Williamsport Police Officers.
Great job by all those who assisted with this situation.
Newberry Estates standoff ends peacefully
- First News Now
-
- Updated
Shared with permission from First News Now
MOST POPULAR
-
Home explodes in Lycoming Township causing injury
-
Newberry Estates cordoned off after police incident
-
Burn victim life-flighted after home explosion: PSP Montoursville
-
7 northcentral Pa. establishments cited for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions
-
Police chase ends with discovery of juvenile in backseat of car
-
Water boil advisory issued for parts of Williamsport
-
Couple left large amount of drugs within reach of children: Williamsport PD
-
Williamsport man accused of allegedly attempting to strangle woman at hotel: PSP Milton
-
Bradford County man allegedly passed out behind wheel with toddler in vehicle
-
Suspect in custody for Jersey Mike's robbery in Lewisburg
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Cloud Coverage:93%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:24:48 AM
- Sunset: 07:50:49 PM
Today
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.