Harrisburg, Pa. — K-12 science curriculum is changing for the first time in 20 years.

The State Board of Education will advance revised science standards after receiving unanimous approval from the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC).

Pennsylvania’s science standards determine the curriculum development and instruction in schools. The revised standards expand upon previous subjects to now include science, technology, engineering, the environment, and ecology.

“Updating our science standards became a priority for the Board after we heard from Pennsylvania educators and from national experts that our current standards for Science and Technology and for Environment and Ecology were no longer aligned with current research and best practices in science education,” said Chair of the Board’s Academic Standards/Chapter 4 Committee Dr. Lee Williams.

The current regulation includes two sets of standards related to science: Science and Technology, and Environment and Ecology. Both sets of standards took effect January 5, 2002; the new standards are the first update since then.

The new standards will replace the previous ones with three sets of standards:

• Pennsylvania Integrated Standards for Science, Environment, Ecology, Technology and Engineering (Grades K-5)

• Pennsylvania Integrated Standards for Science, Environment, and Ecology (Grades 6-12)

• Pennsylvania Technology and Engineering Standards (Grades 6-12).

“These new science standards will support our educators, students, and school communities using transparent, updated language that enables high-quality learning in an ever-changing world,” said Dr. David Volkman, PDE Acting Deputy Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education. “In line with these efforts, the Wolf Administration supports the initiative to modernize science standards and align them with best practices so our students can compete in the workforce of the future.”

With IRRC approval, the final-form regulation goes to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for review. Upon AG approval, the new regulation will be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and will take effect July 1, 2025.

