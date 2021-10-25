 

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Locally heavy rain is expected to develop later tonight, continuing
into Tuesday evening, associated with a slow moving storm system
along the New Jersey coast. Although widespread flooding is not
expected at this time, localized poor drainage area type flooding is
possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Another shot of locally heavy rain is possible again on Friday, as
another slow moving storm system approaches the Commonwealth.

