Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Locally heavy rain is expected to develop later tonight, continuing into Tuesday evening, associated with a slow moving storm system along the New Jersey coast. Although widespread flooding is not expected at this time, localized poor drainage area type flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Another shot of locally heavy rain is possible again on Friday, as another slow moving storm system approaches the Commonwealth.
National Weather Service: Marginal risk of severe storms Monday night
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
