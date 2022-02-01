NWS - HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK - Jan 2020.jpg

We're halfway through winter! This is according to a National Weather Service post on Feb. 1.

Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, followed by more wintry weather. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued as follows:

Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Schuylkill-
353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

A wintry mix of snow and ice could result in hazardous travel
conditions Thursday evening through Friday morning.

