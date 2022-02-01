We're halfway through winter! This is according to a National Weather Service post on Feb. 1.

Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, followed by more wintry weather. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued as follows:

Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Schuylkill- 353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A wintry mix of snow and ice could result in hazardous travel conditions Thursday evening through Friday morning.



