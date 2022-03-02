Excerpted from an AccuWeather publication.

Meteorological spring has sprung across the Northern Hemisphere, giving people weary of snow and cold a reason to rejoice, although the changing of the seasons does not necessarily mean the end to wintry weather.

March 1 is the first day of meteorological spring, a season that runs through the end of May each year. This is different from astronomical spring, which starts on the March equinox and ends on the June solstice, two astronomical events that occur at different times every year due to Earth's elliptical orbit around the sun. This year, the equinox occurs at 11:33 a.m. EDT on Sunday, March 20, and the solstice takes place at 5:13 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 21.

The consistency of meteorological seasons makes it easier for forecasters to compare one season to those of years past than it is with astronomical seasons.

