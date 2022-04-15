Harrisburg, Pa. — In an effort to prop up Mansfield University operations through the coming year, the State System of Higher Education voted Thursday to take out another $7 million loan.

The loan, approved by the Board of Governors, brings the school's total debt to $20 million since 2020.

The newly-integrated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, which includes Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven universities, won't be directly responsible for the debt, explained Molly Mercer, PASSHE's chief financial officer.

The loans will be transferred to the State System and will be paid using one-time funds from the SERS pension prefunding program, she added. Payment on the loans, which will begin in 2025 and continue through 2031, will be between $2-4 million a year.

The additional debt didn't sit well with PASSHE board member and State Sen. Scott Martin, who questioned why Mansfield hadn't made any progress toward financial sustainability over the last several years.

"I did not expect to have a hole moving forward," Martin said. "I'm a little perplexed as to why that number hasn't changed in over three years."

The faculty, staff, and administrative staff have been reduced and expenses trimmed, but the budget crisis remains, Martin said.

"In practice, we should see that number start to close," Martin said.

Declining enrollment has taken its toll on the small school, said Dr. Bashar Hanna. He serves as the President of Bloomsburg University and interim president of Lock Haven and Mansfield.

The school is down to just 1,600 students, he pointed out.

"When the denominator is so small, it's really difficult to fix the structural enrollment issue in 1-3 years," Hanna said.

The impending financial crisis was years in the making and maybe could have been avoided, board member Robert Bogle pointed out.

"It would appear some of you saw this coming," he said. "And now we're here."

Although that doesn't change Mansfield's financial crisis, it should serve as a warning to the board members to carefully monitor PASSHE's other 13 institutions.

