Lycoming County residents raised more than $22,343 in this year’s Lycoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. Raised funds will support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Home Instead-Lewisburg was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $4,645.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.



