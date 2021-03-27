The Lancers used a 16-0 first quarter run to take control early and never looked back as they rolled to a 75 - 53 win over Brookville this afternoon at the Giant Center at Hershey.

Loyalsock used almost exclusively a six man rotation throughout the season. Idris Ali, Saraj Ali, Dominic Jennings, Eli Gair, Sean Jensen, and Julian Wilson logged almost all of the significant minutes and the state title game was no different.

Jennings led the Lancers with 21 point, Idris and Gair had 16 apiece, while Saraj had 14 points.