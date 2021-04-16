Wrapping up coverage of local government week, we spotlight our local school boards.

During the pandemic, remote learning was a critical issue for families with school-age children. Parents began to realize an elected member of their community is behind every decision affecting their children’s education.

Lisa Longo of Chester County, who, as a member of the Phoenixville, Pa. school board from 2015-2019, and as board president oversaw hundred million dollar budgets annually, said, “In a lot of communities, school districts are the largest employer, purchaser of energy, materials; largest food program, largest real estate, and in construction projects.”

Longo had more to add while trying to emphasize the importance of school boards. “Most do not realize that property values, wages, crime rates, even employment rates, have been tied to how the school district operates.”

We elect school board members every two years. Yet, every election in each county, many board seats go unfilled by individuals who could otherwise become a vital policy maker.

What motivates someone to run?

So, should you, or could you, run for your local school board? Many win the election with only one write-in vote. View your ballot for this upcoming election to determine if there is a vacant seat, search online or call your county’s election office to inquire.

Longo continued,“Do you ever think we need to teach our children in a better way? Should students have less testing and homework? Or, do you believe there should be more diversity in faculty or atmosphere?”

With a lack of qualified candidates to choose from, leadership vacuums can occur. Many do not understand the political aspects of the position. Many candidates have a genuine interest in doing good and doing the right thing, but are unable to work collectively to make positive change.

What are the responsibilities of school board members?

“Discuss, develop, and approve policy. Review and approve budgets. Advocate for students, staff, faculty, and public education,” Longo summarized when asked what a school board member does,

“Not every board operates the same, but most have additional sub-committees which can last up to five hours. The general school board meeting is where the members have a final deliberation and votes on required items.” Longo explained about school board routines.

Sub-committees are formed to provide in-depth reviews and recommendations for upcoming general school board meetings. According to Longo, these can include annual budgets, community planning, contract negotiations, and more. In addition, school board members participate in special meetings, forums, and town hall meetings.

How to run for school board

In northcentral Pennsylvania, qualifications to run for school board are similar.

One must be 18 years of age to run, and a resident of the school district in which they intend to run.

In addition, it’s required to gain ten legal signatures on a nominating petition filed with your county elections office. Candidates have the ability to cross file, meaning you can run as both Republican and Democrat.

Pennsylvania School Board Association

Lycoming County Election Office

Tioga County Election Office

Union County Election Office

Northumberland County Election Office

Bradford County Election Office

Centre County Election Office

Clinton County Election Office

Montour County Election Office

Potter County Election Office

Snyder County Election Office

Sullivan County Election Office