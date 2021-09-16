As COVID makes the rounds through nursing homes once again, many seniors are left feeling isolated from visitation restrictions. To help residents find purpose every day and face the challenges of the pandemic, Presbyterian Senior Living has rolled out Linked Senior, a resident engagement platform created from geriatric and dementia research.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and disrupt the senior living industry, it has been extremely challenging for senior living leaders to ensure residents find meaning every day through person-centered engagement. Facing an unprecedented labor crisis, increased demands from clients and family members, and the rise of the Delta variant, care partners are confronting a number of challenges when it comes to ensuring that residents have the experience they want and deserve.

Linked Senior uses simple technology to engage residents in four basic steps:

1. Getting to know the resident: In order to see a resident beyond their medical needs, the first step involves gathering information about each individual. Engagement staff create a small database about each resident including some of their life history, favorite music, personal preferences regarding day-to-day living, and likes/dislikes.

2. The Linked Senior system analyzes the data from Step One and offers individualized suggestions for engagement. The program also takes data about the group of residents as a whole and matches residents with similar interests for group activities.

3. The engagement programs: Linked Senior can be used on smart TVs, tablets, and computers. A variety of different modules are available depending on interests, including:

Lifelong learning

Spiritual programming

Group and individual activities

Sensory activities

Non-pharmacologic therapy programs

Physical exercise guides

Programs that encourage residents to reminisce about fond memories

Music therapy and sing-alongs

News/current events

Holiday/birthday celebrations

Games and brain fitness

4. Evaluation and optimization: the system tracks engagement including time spent interacting with family and staff members over the internet-based applications, and recommendations adjust depending on whether a resident has shown a change in interests.

“PSL is very pleased to partner with Linked Senior to provide research-based engagement opportunities that are fun and person-centered. There really is something for everyone on Linked Senior,” said Alicia Fenstermacher, PSL’s Vice President of Purposeful Living. “Linked Senior provides us the flexibility to customize content based on special events or resident-specific interests, which makes this a fantastic and exciting tool for us. The opportunities to learn something new and reminisce are limitless.”



