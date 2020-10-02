Pottsville, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery, has announced the triumphant return of its beer collaboration with Hershey's, America's most beloved chocolate brand. In response to overwhelming demand, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is now available in bottles and draft across Yuengling's entire 22-state footprint.

The collaboration has been wildly successful in the past, naturally, since both beer and chocolate are well-loved. Fans can once again delight in the uniquely delicious brew on-draft or, for the first time, can bring bottles home.

Originally released in draft only in 2019, across 14 states, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter marked the first-ever beer collaboration for the two iconic Pennsylvania brands. The fan-favorite beer combines over 300 years of both brands' Pennsylvania heritage. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter makes its return just in time for beer lovers and loyal fans to enjoy a bottle for Halloween, the holiday season, and through Valentine's Day.

"Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. "We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy."

At a 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate. The special-edition seasonal beer uses Yuengling's unparalleled brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey's iconic chocolate flavor with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich, and delightfully chocolatey finish. It pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts.

"We're happy to work with Yuengling to expand the availability of the chocolate porter and, better yet, the Yuengling Hershey's chocolate porter is available in bottles for the first time. Now our fans will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind beer collaboration in the comfort of their homes," said Ernie Savo, senior director global licensing, The Hershey Company.

Fans can find their nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter by visiting the "Find Our Beer" link at www.yuengling.com.