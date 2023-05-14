Pottsville, Pa. — Yeungling is launching a limited edition camouflage can this summer that aims to benefit veterans.

D.G. Yuengling & Son is continuing its partnership with the military veteran nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue with a new desert camouflage can design. Every desert camo can features the Team Red, White, and Blue logo and a QR code.

This campaign is part of Yuengling's year-round Stars & Stripes initiative, which donates to organizations that serve military veterans.

The QR code on every can will lead to a site featuring country music star and official Yuengling Stars & Stripes Brand Ambassador Lee Brice. Everyone who scans the QR code is invited to enter a drawing for a Lee Brice Party Pack giveaway and listen to his new album, "Hey World." The site linked to the QR code will also feature more information about Team RWB, a link to a virtual tour of America's Oldest Brewery, and a Stars & Stripes merch page.

The limited edition Yuengling Lager cans will be available from now until the end of the summer in 12-ounce 12-pack, 12-ounce 24-pack, and 24-ounce single-serve cans.

"As the Oldest Brewery in America, we are dedicated to supporting the U.S. military and are always seeking ways to further show our appreciation to those that protect our country's freedom," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member. "We are grateful to partner with Team Red, White & Blue, an organization that shares our devotion to the men and women that have served as our nation's heroes."

To start the campaign, Wendy Yuengling and Aaron Nola, Phillies Pitcher and Yuengling Brand Ambassador, presented $55,000 to Team Red, White & Blue's Executive Director Mike Erwin during Nola's inaugural "Bowling for The Troops" charity event in Philadelphia.

"We're stoked for this year's Team RWB camo can launch and grateful for the generous support from Yuengling through the Stars & Stripes program," said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. "As the nation's leading health and wellness community for veterans, this support will enable us to deliver consistent events and programming for years to come."

