Whitneyville, Pa. - Young people in Tioga County will soon be able to hone their acting skills, while learning local history.

Fri., July 16 is the deadline for youth who completed the fourth through tenth grades to register for Hamilton-Gibson's "Tales of Tioga" Summer Theatre Arts Camp being held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

The camp is open to any child who wants to participate, no matter where they live or what sort of schooling they have.

"Our summer camps typically draw kids from all over Tioga County, the three school districts, and beyond. We need to know how many youngsters will be participating by July 16 so we can order enough T-shirts, prepare scripts and other materials to give each camper on the first day, July 20," said Thomas Putnam, camp director.

Putnam has adapted "Tales of Tioga" for this camp experience.

"The script is filled with lots of local historical figures, like Mary Wells, George Washington Sears (Nessmuk), Leonard Harrison, and many others, so that every child will have a speaking role," explains Putnam.

"We're looking forward to being at the fairgrounds because we can hold all activities outdoors. Yes, there will be a roof over our heads, but the walls are open to fresh air. We feel it's the perfect location for this nearly-post-pandemic era," he added.

Campers will learn and perform this full stage show while gaining experience in all things theatre, from improvisational acting to mime; music; choreography; art; costuming; stage movement and vocal training.

"To bring the script to life, we'll be exploring various aspects of our county's history. Scott Gitchell, Tioga County Historical Society director and historian, will be coming to the fairgrounds to talk about the county's early history, and about the farm implement museum located there," Putnam said.

The campers will also take a trip to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum on Route 6 near Galeton to explore the history of the lumber industry. Mel Stafford will set up his blacksmithing display and explain this trade to campers. Michele Comes will demonstrate cooking with a cast iron Dutch oven.

"And, youngsters will paint a large backdrop depicting the county for the show," said Putnam.

The eight-day camp at Whitneyville will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 20, 21, 22 and 23, and Monday through Thursday, July 26, 27, 28 and 29.

The last day of camp on July 29 will be a regular day with the addition of two public performances at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Tioga County Youth Center building at the fairgrounds.

Bus transportation will be provided. Campers will be picked up and taken to Whitneyville, then returned to their pickup sites each day.

The camp is free to students living in the Northern Tioga School District. The registration fee is waived due to a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust.

No interested child will be turned away due to finances. Scholarships are available upon request. The registration fee is $193. There is a $40 discount for all siblings in the same household.

To register, download the 2021 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application by visiting the Hamilton-Gibson website.

Complete the application and send it with a check to Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Payment by credit card is also accepted. Call the office with credit card information at (570) 724-2079.

Admission to the public performances is Pay-What-You-Can at the door.

For more information about the camp, transportation or for answers to other questions, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.