Lewisburg -- The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership's 10th annual photo contest was a smash hit this year, with a record-breaking 768 entries in the competition. The judges have selected their top picks, now the rest is up to you! Visit the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership on Facebook to view the winners and vote for your favorite runners-up to decide who will win the People's Choice Award. To vote, just click "like" on your favorite photo(s). There is no limit to how many photos you may "like."

Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Winning photos will be framed and included in the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership's Traveling Photo Contest Gallery.

A special thank-you to all who submitted their scenes, adventures, and stories this year. SGP looks forward to showing off this year's winners and seeing what masterpieces are in store next year!