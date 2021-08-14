Lewisburg -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is holding a Narcan distribution event at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose on opioids. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need.

Interested individuals should come to The Miller Center courtyard to obtain a free Narcan kit. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.

Any questions can be directed to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200.