Blossburg, Pa. - Summer may be almost over, but programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library continue.

Senior Yoga is coming back. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

All experience levels are welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation.

Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library. The group will be using chairs, but if you prefer a mat, please bring your own.

Sign your kids up for Yoga & Art this fall! This fun and unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative while having fun. Held on Thursdays from Sept. 16 through October 21 at 4 p.m. (until 5:30 p.m.).

For children in grades 1 through 6, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Pre-registration is required as space is limited – forms can be found on library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.

This month’s book club meeting will be held on Tues., Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. The club will be discussing Josh Magnotta’s A Sweet, Soft Glow, a sci-fi suspenseful thriller that partly takes place in rural Pa.

For further details on library happenings, stop by the library or contact blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or (570) 638-2197.