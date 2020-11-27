Pittston, Pa. – Many of us spend a good part of our day wondering what to have for dinner. For thousands of families in our area, the question is whether they'll have dinner at all. With the shockwaves from COVID-19 putting many in desperate situations, WVIA has chosen to join forces with Weis Markets, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and generous individual donors to provide food to those who are struggling.

WVIA invites everybody to be part of the special campaign to raise awareness and funds this Giving Tuesday, which falls on December 1.

For each gift of support to WVIA on Giving Tuesday, Weis Markets will match the contribution dollar-for-dollar with a donation of food to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank up to $35,000. This contribution not only helps WVIA continue its service-based mission but it also helps ensure families receive the food and nutrition they need this holiday season.

To learn more and to give a head start donation, please click here.