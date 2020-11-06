Pittston, Pa. – A live stream of WVIA's main television channel has joined WVIA's three radio channels in providing live streaming options available online. The live stream can be accessed through the PBS app or on wvia.org.

“As households seek alternative ways to view their favorite WVIA and PBS shows, we remain committed to ensuring trusted content is available to families across as many platforms as possible,” said Carla McCabe, President, and CEO of WVIA.

In addition to the wvia.org live stream, WVIA content is available on all WVIA-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org, PBSKIDS.org, the PBS Video app, the PBS KIDS Video app, and the WVIA app. The apps are available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Chromecast.

WVIA members can also view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.

Click here to start streaming now!