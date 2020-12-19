Pittston, Pa. – WVIA will proudly produce and air the Scranton Civic Ballet's 34th annual performance of "The Nutcracker" on Sunday, December 20 at 6 p.m. on WVIA TV. The collaboration was made possible by a COVID Creative Community Grant from the Lackawanna County Council on the Arts.

Typically, "The Nutcracker" is performed each year as educational enrichment for 1,200 school children at no charge, but this year it can be seen across 21 counties throughout Pennsylvania. Schools will also receive a link to a recording to share with students.

“WVIA is honored to present this performance to the people of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania,” said Carla McCabe WVIA President and CEO.

“Scranton Civic Ballet Company is thrilled to collaborate with WVIA and would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to WVIA and Lackawanna Council on the Arts for providing us an opportunity to share our beloved Nutcracker tradition to the community,” added Miss Helen Gaus, artistic director of the Scranton Civic Ballet Company.

Under the artistic direction of Helen Gaus, 60 students and adults, ranging in age from 8 to 50, will share the timeless tale of Clara, Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker that unfolds as the delicate Sugar Plum Fairy and all of Tchaikovsky’s musical sprites weave their enchanting spell.

For additional details regarding “The Nutcracker,” visit the Scranton Civic Ballet Company Facebook page.

Encores of the program will air on Thursday, December 24 at 8 p.m., Friday, December 25 at 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 27 at 2 p.m.