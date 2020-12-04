Pittston, Pa. – Presented each year by NETA and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Annual Public Media Awards recognize outstanding achievements in public media. The 52nd ceremony will take place during the 2021 NETA Conference and CPB Thought Leader Forum, which will be held virtually from January 25 to 28, 2021.

WVIA has been selected as a finalist in three categories: Short Form Content; News and Public Affairs; and Marketing/Communications Integrated Media Campaign.

In the Short Form category, an episode of the short documentary series VIA Short Takes about photojournalist Mark Jury of Waverly, Pa., was selected as a finalist. Jury captured striking images from the front lines of the Vietnam War, which were published with great acclaim in "The Vietnam Photo Book." Though Jury had worldwide success as a photojournalist and documentary filmmaker after the book's publication, he began to suffer from undiagnosed PTSD. After decades of alcoholism, suicide attempts, and madness, the piece showcases how Mark finally takes steps toward long-term treatment and a way to move past his pain.

The short documentary may be viewed at any time here.

“The programs honored this year by NETA and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting showcases WVIA’s commitment to highlight local stories and bring them to national audiences. As well as WVIA’s involvement with the statewide collaborative of Pennsylvania PBS,” Carla McCabe, President/CEO at WVIA said. “We are proud of our team and this reinforces our commitment to serving our audience’s needs.”

“Our Content team is very proud of being selected and we are looking forward to presenting more stories of regional people in season two of VIA Short Takes and Battling Opioids Part 7, coming in early 2021,” said Ben Payavis II, WVIA Chief Content Officer, and Executive Producer.

VIA Short Takes is a documentary web series produced by Via Studios Global (VSG). Featuring topics ranging from dramatic and edgy to cute, quirky, thrilling, and more, “Short Takes” aims to provide an entertaining look at the people and places that make Pennsylvania (and beyond) so unique.

"Battling Opioids" was selected as a finalist in both the News and Public Affairs category and the Marketing/Communications category. It is a statewide initiative created by Pennsylvania PBS stations to address the opioid crisis and its impact in Pennsylvania. Information on the Battling Opioids initiative can be found at battlingopioids.org

