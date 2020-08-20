Pittston, Pa. -- WVIA is proud to announce that Jennifer Rempe, WVIA's corporate development representative, has been accepted into the PBS Corporate Support Performance Initiative (CSPI) training program. The one-year program teaches corporate account representatives by placing them in a mentor/mentee partnership.

Jennifer is one of only 10 recipients nationwide. The goal of the mentor program is to improve performance by integrating CSPI learning and methodology with hands-on guidance and support from seasoned professionals and to create a continuum of learning for both the mentor and mentee.

As WVIA's corporate development representative for the Susquehanna Valley, Rempe handles underwriting and corporate sponsorships in Lycoming, Columbia, Northumberland, Union, Montour, and Snyder Counties. She has over 20 years of experience in fundraising, marketing, and higher education.

Rempe received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Cedar Crest College in Allentown and an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology. She currently resides in Watsontown with her husband, three children, and more than a few pets.

To contact Jennifer for information about WVIA sponsorship opportunities, please call (570) 602-1138 or e-mail jenniferrempe@wvia.org.