Pittston, Pa. – A performance usually only shown to schoolchildren, the Scranton Civic Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker," was instead broadcast by WVIA last December with a fantastic reception. For WVIA's presentation of the show, the network was awarded the 2021 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award in the Judges' Merit Television Category.

“WVIA was honored to present this performance to the people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania. This award is a credit to the talented performers in front of the camera and behind the scenes that made this presentation a possibility,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President and CEO.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters for the work that we do,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer at WVIA.

This inaugural collaboration was made possible by a generous COVID Creative Community Grant from the Lackawanna County Council on the Arts. “The Nutcracker” presentation, which annually presents an educational performance for 1,200 school children at no charge, was seen across 21 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and schools received a digital link to enhance their virtual curricula with the artistic performance.

Under the artistic direction of Helen Gaus, 60 students and adults ranging in age from 8 to 50 shared the timeless tale of Clara, Drosselmeyer, and the Nutcracker that unfolds as the delicate Sugar Plum Fairy and all of Tchaikovsky’s musical sprites weave their enchanting spell.

WVIA’s presentation of the Scranton Civic Ballet’s production of "The Nutcracker" is available to watch any time on demand on the PBS website as well as on the PBS and WVIA apps.