Pittston, Pa. — WVIA has announced its next original documentary film will chronicle the 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers as they chase a PIAA record sixth consecutive state championship.

Award-winning WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli will tell the story of their season, from the locker room to practices to the sidelines of the games, giving viewers an up close and never-before-seen look at of one of the top high school football programs in the state.

Located in Catawissa, near the world-renowned Knoebels Amusement Resort, the film aims to discover what makes the small-town team so successful year-after-year, while simultaneously chronicling its great history.

The documentary will also delve into some of the history of high school football in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, exploring programs like George Curry’s old Berwick Bulldogs and comparing them to Southern Columbia.

The film will feature interviews with the 2022 Southern Columbia football team and its coaches alongside interviews with former NFL players Henry Hynoski (Southern Columbia, New York Giants) and Bo Orlando (Berwick, Houston Oilers), as well as former WNEP sports director Jim Coles, who covered Southern Columbia and regional high school football for 33 years.

"We have this incredible story right in our own backyard. The Southern Columbia football program was almost shut down in 1980 because of a 26-game losing streak and poor player turnout," Monelli said. "It is now the perennial state champion with the winningest high school football coach in Pennsylvania history. Everyone has their theory (good and bad) about how Southern is so dominant every year. I'm looking to answer that question with this film. And the real answer might just surprise you."

Coach Jim Roth says he hopes people will know the team does things "the right way" after watching the documentary.

“As far as the way we work, the way we treat players, the way we interact," Roth said. "Then the rest takes care of itself and translates into wins.”

“Southern Columbia High School football is a unique story, and we are excited to give our viewers an up-close and personal view of this team,” said Ben Payavis II, WVIA Chief Content Officer. “WVIA takes pride in shining a light on the stories of our region and giving them a platform to be shared with the world.”

About the Tigers

The Southern Columbia Football Tigers are the most decorated high school football team in the history of Pennsylvania. They have won 12 PIAA state titles (1994, 2002-2006, 2015, 2017-2021). Head coach Jim Roth has a record of 475-64-2, which is the most wins by any head football coach at any level in state history.

