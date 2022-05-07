Is it possible to accurately measure fear? Is there a way to determine which horror movies are scarier than others? Broadbandchoices thinks there is, and their “Science of Scare Project” set out to do just that. But how?

First, they took 250 movie goers. Then they measured the resting heart rates of these 250 people and found the group had an average rate of 64 beats-per-minutes. Next, they showed these people movies taken from a list of 40 horror films, complied from Reddit recommendations and critics’ lists. During each movie, the viewer’s heart rate was measured to gauge the rate of increase.

The simple theory being, the scariest movie would be the one that made the viewer’s heart race the fastest.

And the winner was…a film called “Host,” which sent viewers heartrates up to an average of 88 BPM. It was a movie released in 2020, that had a runtime of only 57 minutes, but received a critics’ score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Sinister” from 2012 finished second with 2010’s “Insidious” rounding out the top three.

It may come as a surprise to many that the classic horror movies didn’t score nearly as well as did the more contemporary works. In fact, the top 15 scariest movies all came out after 2000. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” from 1984 checked in at 16, and took the title as the scariest movie from pre-Y2K. “Halloween” (1978) and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) also finished in the top 20.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.