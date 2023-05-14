upmc mother's day 2023

Baby Kameron begins his race of life with mom. He's already seized first place in her eyes!

 UPMC Magee-Women's in North Central Pa.

Williamsport, Pa. — Labor and delivery of a newborn is something of a marathon, and is especially deserving of recognition on Mother's Day.

As a play on the marathon terminology, UPMC Magee-Women's labor and delivery units created a Mother's Day theme called "Running Laps Around Mom's Heart."

Image_3.jpg

A baby girl in her UPMC Magee-Womens onesie, running sneakers, and other fashionable accessories.

UPMC staff members cheered on moms and babies as they "crossed the finish line," completing the difficult process of delivery and the start of new lives.

“Women often refer to labor as a marathon, and crossing the finish line at delivery is an emotional whirlwind for moms knowing that at that same moment, their newborn’s race has only just begun,” said Katelyn Fowler, unit director, UPMC Magee-Womens in Northcentral Pa.

“This year’s theme for our Mother’s Day newborns, ‘Running Laps Around Mom’s Heart,’ is a fun play on words for how loved these little ones are from day one. No matter the race they run, they’re all winners in our eyes and our staff really enjoy these fun celebrations.”

To go along with this theme, babies born at UPMC hospitals in Northcentral Pa. are receiving a special UPMC onesie and a set of handmade crocheted "sneakers" donated by Jane Wynn, leader of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry.

Image_2.jpg

Baby Oliver sports his running sneakers and special onesie at The Birthplace, UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport.

