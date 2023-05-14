Williamsport, Pa. — Labor and delivery of a newborn is something of a marathon, and is especially deserving of recognition on Mother's Day.

As a play on the marathon terminology, UPMC Magee-Women's labor and delivery units created a Mother's Day theme called "Running Laps Around Mom's Heart."

UPMC staff members cheered on moms and babies as they "crossed the finish line," completing the difficult process of delivery and the start of new lives.

“Women often refer to labor as a marathon, and crossing the finish line at delivery is an emotional whirlwind for moms knowing that at that same moment, their newborn’s race has only just begun,” said Katelyn Fowler, unit director, UPMC Magee-Womens in Northcentral Pa.

“This year’s theme for our Mother’s Day newborns, ‘Running Laps Around Mom’s Heart,’ is a fun play on words for how loved these little ones are from day one. No matter the race they run, they’re all winners in our eyes and our staff really enjoy these fun celebrations.”

To go along with this theme, babies born at UPMC hospitals in Northcentral Pa. are receiving a special UPMC onesie and a set of handmade crocheted "sneakers" donated by Jane Wynn, leader of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.