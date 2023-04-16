Pregnancy is a thrilling and beautiful experience for many families, but it can also be extremely weird. According to Google analytics, searches for "uncommon pregnancy symptoms" have risen by 350 percent over the last year, with related hashtags like #pregnancysymptoms topping 703 million TikTok views.

Medical advisor Claudia Pastides, MBBS, Director of Medical Accuracy at Flo Health, analyzed and explained some of the oddest and most commonly reported symptoms. Flo Health is the business behind a popular female health app that includes period tracking, ovulation tracking, a women's health database, and a pregnancy due date calculator.

The most-discussed symptom was vivid dreams, which were featured in 22 percent of pregnancy symptom TikToks. TikTok users discussed weirdly vivid, "high definition" dreams containing things like baby animals and running water.

The top 10 most discussed symptoms on TikTok were: vivid dreams; heightened sense of smell; pelvic pain; bigger or darker colored nipples; bleeding gums; congestion; hot flashes; tearfulness; insomnia; and changes in sense of taste.

Pastides tackled the weird dreams first, explaining: "Although it’s an unexpected symptom for many, it’s often normal to have particularly vivid and more frequent dreams when pregnant. Dreaming occurs during the REM stage of the sleep cycle, and typically we experience four or five episodes of dreaming a night. However, pregnant women may frequently wake up throughout the night and are more likely to remember their dreams, as their REM stage is repeatedly interrupted.”

In other words, pregnant women may be having the same kinds of dreams as everybody else - they're just more likely to remember those dreams.

The second-most discussed symptom on TikTok was a heightened sense of smell, where mild odors seem obnoxiously strong and scents once found pleasant suddenly become unappealing. Though this is a widely reported phenomenon and has been for at least 100 years, research has not pinpointed why it happens and most evidence seems to be anecdotal. One possible reason behind the changes in sense of smell may be related to changing hormone levels. Specifically, some scientists have pointed at elevated estrogen levels as a possible cause.

An altered sense of smell was mentioned in 16 percent of pregnancy symptom TikToks.

Rounding out the top three symptoms was pelvic pain, which tied in popularity with changes in sense of smell. This one isn't fully unexpected, since a growing baby puts a great amount of pressure on the pelvic region.

Claudia says: “Referred to as ‘lightning crotch’ throughout the TikToks, people often describe it as a sudden sharp vaginal or pelvic pain. It’s most prevalent in the third trimester, which could be due to increased pressure on the pelvic nerves as your baby grows bigger.”

Darker or enlarged nipples also tied with pelvic pain and sense of smell, being mentioned in 16 percent of pregnancy symptom TikTok videos.

According to a review paper on the physiological changes of pregnancy, darker parts of the body - including the nipples - are likely to darken further due to hyperpigmentation. Expectant mothers may also get tender breasts, erect nipples, and more visible veins.

Next was bleeding gums at 14 percent. While bleeding gums may be unsettling at first, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) explains that pregnant women can experience an increased inflammatory response to issues like plaque, which makes bleeding and swelling more likely.

Most commonly experienced in the third trimester, those who have previously had gingivitis are more prone to it during pregnancy. Rinsing the mouth with salt water should help ease irritation.

One in ten pregnancy TikTok videos mentioned insomnia as a symptom, which is largely caused by hormone changes, physical discomfort, and increased stress, according to the Sleep Foundation.

When it comes to which type of symptoms expectant mothers were talking about, sensations proved the most surprising (nausea, itchiness, pressure), followed by health issues (acne, acid reflux, congestion) and sleep disruptions (insomnia, vivid dreams).

Commenting on the Flo Health findings, Pastides added: “Pregnancy can be a time full of unexpected surprises, and TikTok trends like this provide a space for expectant mothers to share their experiences with others. However, it’s important to remember that TikTok shouldn’t be used as a source for medical advice and any unexpected pregnancy symptoms should be discussed with your doctor.”

