Wilkes Barre/Scranton -- Throughout July 2020, nearly 1,000 television stations nationwide will be transitioning to new frequencies, including WNEP-TV (ABC 16) and WYOU-TV (CBS 22).

The stations are expected to change frequencies by July 3.

Viewers who watch these stations with an antenna will need to re-scan their television to continue receiving the channels. Cable and satellite subscribers will not experience any changes.

Several television stations are changing frequencies in order to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. During previous transition phases, six other Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area stations have already moved to new frequencies.

“Some TV stations across the nation are changing frequencies to help make airwaves available to meet ever-growing consumer demand for high-speed mobile broadband services, such as 5G,” said Incentive Auction Task Force Chair Jean Kiddoo.

“While the channel numbers on the TV are not changing, viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna need to rescan their televisions to continue receiving those channels," Kiddoo continued. "The process is the same as when viewers first connected their TV to the antenna and scanned it to find local channels, and the FCC has resources to help viewers who may need assistance.”

An instructional video and step by step description of how to re-scan an antenna television is below:

Choose "Channel Scan," "Channel Tuning," or "Auto Search" in the "Setup" or "Channel" menu using your TV remote or analog TV converter box

Choose the automatic option on the "Channel Scan" or "Channel Tuning" menu button.

For further assistance, check the FCC website or call the FCC consumer help line at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6 to speak with a help desk representative. The line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. EST, and is available in English or Spanish.