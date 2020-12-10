WishGarden Herbs, Inc. has recalled fourteen lots of Cord Care and Goldenseal Powder products produced after July 26, 2018 with expiration dates between July 26, 2018 and September 1, 2020 have been recalled due to potential contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Goldenseal powder is sometimes used on newborns' umbilical cord stumps. When contaminated, the powder can cause serious infections that may lead to death. A different brand of contaminated goldenseal powder was linked to an infant death earlier this year.

Any adverse side effects from using this product should be reported to a health care professional.

Catherine Hunziker, WishGarden President, stated, “As a leading herbal product company for more than 40 years, we take the safety of our products seriously and we feel it is important to recall this product out of an abundance of caution. Consumer safety is our highest priority.”

Cord Care Powder is marketed to dry umbilical cords and is applied externally to skin. It is packaged in 1oz containers and labeled with UPC 6-56490-24730-4. The affected product lots are P227-P235. The lot and expiration date can be found below the label barcode.

Goldenseal Powder is also marketed as a drying powder applied externally to skin. It is packaged in 1oz containers and labeled with UPC 6-56490-64137-9. Affected product lots are P116-P120. The lot and expiration date can be found below the label barcode.

These products were distributed nationwide in the USA through select practitioners.

WishGarden has contacted its distributors and customers by phone, paper mail, and email. Customers who have purchased the product should stop using it and not open any sealed packages. The product should be mailed directly to WishGarden Herbs at 321 South Taylor Ave. Suite 100 Louisville, CO 80027 for a full refund.

Questions about this recall may be directed to WishGarden by calling (720) 889-9878 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. or by email at recall@wishgardenherbs.com.