Muncy, Pa. – One of Lycoming County’s most passionate animal lovers has died. Bonnie J. Lynn Snyder, owner of the nonprofit Bellabon’s Pet Recovery Services, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.

Snyder, of Muncy, had been battling cancer since March 2020. Her sister, Cindy Poust, notified her followers of her passing on her nonprofit’s Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that we let you know Bonnie passed away early this morning. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and most importantly to her the best damn pet recoverer on this planet. She fought extremely hard to fight this horrible ~ nasty disease never giving up no matter what her body went through. As the doctors verbally told us for the past year ‘she miraculously beat all odds.’”

She is no longer suffering with pain him (sic) and is at peace with family members and friends who have gone on before her. She was so looking forward to seeing her Boo and Petey, who passed over the rainbow bridge years ago It will be a celebration of life for Bonnie at a later date ~ We’ll make sure you were all made aware when details are finalized. Thank (sic) I love you for your thoughts, prayers, love, support, and generosity.”

Snyder had been running her animal rescue service for at least 10 years. The nonprofit ran solely on donations. Snyder led a simple life, dedicating much of her time and energy to animals until cancer slowed her down earlier this year.

Bellabon’s assisted pet owners who lost their pets by posting the pictures and information on social media, distributing flyers, and knocking on doors. Once an animal was sighted, Snyder and her helpers would use various tactics to capture the animal including setting up a feeding station, using trail cameras, and trapping them.

Snyder posted updates on each situation on the Bellabon’s Facebook page, most with pictures of the happy owners reunited with their pets. She also updated followers on the occasional passing of a beloved animal she had searched for. Although most of Snyder's rescue missions involved cats and dogs, she also has rescued pet birds, among other animals types.

In February, Bellabon's helped to rescue a conure bird that got escaped from his home in Williamsport. Snyder posted the photos and information about his escape on Facebook, and moments later a follower of the page messaged that she found the bird near Divine Providence Hospital. The bird, named Reaper, was reunited with his owner a short time later. Snyder wrote in a follow-up post on Feb. 20, "Bellabon's is VERY happy to report hat Reaper, the conure that was missing since yesterday in the Williamsport area, is now home safe!!! And once AGAIN because of this awesome village:)"

Many of Snyder's pet rescues occurred in Lycoming County, but she also assisted pet owners in surrounding counties including Clinton, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, and Columbia.

Snyder also assisted many pet owners from outside of north central Pennsylvania who lost their pets when traveling through the area. In December 2019, a man from North Carolina was traveling with a puppy in Pennsdale when he crashed his vehicle on Rabbittown Road. The 8-month-old puppy, who was a service dog in training, ran away from the accident scene. Snyder helped coordinate a search and the puppy was located eight days later. according to a Dec. 22, 2019 article by PennLive.