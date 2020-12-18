Just days before the winter solstice, nature came thundering in with a giant snow storm covering most of our region in feet of snow. Since the winter weather is upon us, here are some important tips to keep in mind to keep your furry friends safe this winter.

1. Wipe their paws

Salt and ice on paths and roads can be a painful combination for your dog's feet. Be sure to keep a towel near your door and wipe your pet's paws as soon as they come back from a walk or being outside. If you plan on going on a long walk, it may be a good idea to bring a towel along to periodically wipe your pet's paws.

2. Look out for toxic chemicals like ice melt and anti-freeze

Some brands of snow melt can be toxic to dogs. If you notice colored ice melt on the side walk, try to walk your dog on the road (if it's safe) or let them walk on the snow. Additionally, wipe your dog's paws and do your best to prevent your pet from licking them. Ingesting ice melt can cause upset stomach, internal bleeding, or seizures, depending on the type of snow melt and how much your pet ingests.

Avoid spilling anti-freeze around your house or where the pets of others may go. Anti-freeze has a sweet smell which can be attractive to curious dogs and cats. Once ingested, anti-freeze can be deadly for pets.

3. Bathroom problems? Try this.

If your pooch is snow-shy, getting them to go outside to do their business can be difficult. Many pets prefer to feel grass on their paws when they go, which is actually an instinctual trigger and why shaggy rugs are a pet-owner's nightmare.

To make sure your pet has a safe, grassy spot to go, try laying down a piece of flat wood or the lid of a plastic storage bin outside on the ground near where you take your dog out before a heavy snow. Then, when it's time to take your pet out just lift it up to reveal a snow-less patch of grass. Added Bonus: if it's still snowing, the lifted piece of wood can also serve as an umbrella for your pup.

4. Keep them warm

Ideally, pets like dogs and cats should live inside your home. However, if they are outside, it's important to provide them with proper shelter, especially when temperatures drop in the cold winter months. A proper shelter should be draft-free, insulated, dry, and at least 2 inches above the ground. Shelters that allow your pet to lay down and stand, but are small enough to conserve body heat are best.

Even smaller animals need to be kept warm. Hamsters, for example, will often start hibernating in cold temperatures–leading many distraught owners worrying that their beloved pet is dead. If your hamster does start hibernating, slowly increase the temperature of the room in 15 degree increments, and it should wake back up.

5. Avoid metal bowls while outside

If you leave a metal water bowl on your porch or in the backyard for your pets, it may be a good idea to switch it out for a non-metal one during the winter. Just like people, our pets can get their tongues stuck to metal during cold weather.

6. Know your pet's limits

Just like people, pets can fall victim to frostbite or hypothermia. When taking your pooch out in the snow or cold weather, it's important to be aware of your dog's limits. A Bernese Mountain Dog will be able to play in the snow a lot longer than a Mini Poodle. Young dogs and dogs with short hair are also more susceptible to cold.

A sweater or dog boots can be great options for providing your pooch added warmth for quick outdoor playtime or a morning walk. If you notice your pup's clothing item getting wet, be careful. A wet doggie jacket can cause your pup to lose body heat faster than normal and can put them at risk of hypothermia if left on too long.

As you enjoy the winter weather with your favorite side-kick, be sure to keep these tips in mind so you can have snowy adventures for years to come.