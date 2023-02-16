Ulysses, Pa. — The Winter Outings Series continues despite the warm weather this weekend with the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum's Snow-mobility Weekend, the Great Backyard Bird Count, and wildlife nest box building.

Snow-mobility Weekend

From Friday through Sunday, the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses Township will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for museum tours and special events on Saturday.

Regular admission rates are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors 65 and older; and $5 for youth ages 3 to 11. Children under 3 are admitted free.

On Saturday, there will be an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The pancakes are all-you-can-eat, and each guest will also be served two sausage links and a choice of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. During breakfast, a variety of documentary films will be aired in the program room. There is a $10 price for the breakfast, with proceeds benefitting the museum and its educational programming.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Chris Nicholas, maple producer and manager of Susquehannock State Forest, will present a program about making maple syrup.

Due to a lack of snow, there will not be a special five-mile museum-access snowmobiling route or the usual guided cross-country skiing excursion.

For more information or to verify snow or no snow conditions, call the museum at 1-814-435-2652.

Great Backyard Bird Count

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, everyone is invited to Sinnemahoning State Park for a Great Backyard Bird Count walk. The walk is free and will last about two hours, covering two or three miles on mostly level terrain. Members of the local bird club will help spot winter birds in woodland, meadow, and wetland areas in First Fork Valley. Snowshoes will be available to borrow if needed.

Meet at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. For more information, call the park office at 1-814-647-8401.

Nest box building

On Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., join members of the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association at Marwin Cumming’s Wood Shop at 73 Redtail Lane, Tioga, build your own wildlife nest box to take home. All materials are provided. Donations for materials are appreciated. For more information, contact Anne Lugg Alexander at tiogacowoa@gmail.com or (570) 279-7074 or find the group on Facebook.

Snow day fun cross-country skiing

Next Saturday, Feb. 25, newbie skiers of all ages are invited to Cherry Springs State Park for basic cross-country skiing lessons.

Meet in the parking area at Cherry Springs State Park, 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport at 10 a.m. The program will last until noon.

Basic instruction will be given to people new to cross-country skiing and a more in-depth intro to cross-country skiing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a guided ski from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Adult- and youth-sized cross-country ski equipment (including boots, skis, and poles) will be available to borrow for on-site use during the program.

Participants are welcome to bring their own gear. If there is enough snow, classic ski tracks will be set along the perimeter of the park. No pre-registration is required. This program may be modified based on weather conditions.

