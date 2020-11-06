Wellsboro, Pa. – On Sunday, November 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is hosting its second running deer shoot at the club's outdoor range, located at 4646 Route 287, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro. The third and final shoot will take place on Sunday, November 22.

The shooter with the highest score in the last round this weekend will win a frozen turkey. A special round for youths aged 17 and under will also be held, with the highest score bagging a gift certificate from Cooper's Sporting Goods in Mansfield or Barbers Sporting Goods Store in Sabinsville.

The running deer paper target is attached to a four-foot by three-foot wooden frame, which is mounted on wheels and attached to a cable. The target gets pulled along the cable from left to right at 100 yards from the shooting area.

Only one shooter is allowed to be on the range per pass. Safety gear, including eye and ear protection, is required to participate. A sign-up will be held before each round of shooters.

The fee to participate is $2 per pass, with a limit of two shots per pass. The funds raised will be split, with the highest scoring shooter per round receiving half and the other half going to the club.

For more information, call Ray Rowland at 1-607-857-4631.