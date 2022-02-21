Williamsport -- The Community Theatre League (CTL) 45th Anniversary Season is well under way, and it is currently preparing to announce the upcoming slate of performances for its 46th season. The new year brought some exciting restructuring and new professionals to the team at CTL. The organization is welcoming two new members to its team: Michelle Trotz and Kyle Huggins, and has promoted Brandy Aguirre to Director of Educational Programming and Seth Sponhouse to Executive Artistic Director.

Trotz will be serving the organization as the Associate Director of Advancement. Although a new role for the organization, Trotz is not new to nonprofit fundraising and advancement. Trotz has over 20 years of service in philanthropy, nonprofit, and volunteer work both personally and professionally. With a degree in Compassionate Ministries, Trotz has a strong passion for serving her community and the folks who live, work, and play in it.

Trotz is “very eager to help see this organization grow and expand to serve the community. The quality education, entertainment and experience that CTL provides the folks in Williamsport and surrounding areas is invaluable.”

Huggins will be taking on a new role as CTL’s Marketing Coordinator. A 2008 Graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he brings with him nearly 14 years of experience in the world of marketing as a graphic designer, art director and photographer.

Huggins is “excited at the opportunity to work with the CTL team to help elevate and continue to grow the storied CTL brand.”

Along with these additions to the staff, CTL is also pleased to announce that its own Seth Sponhouse will be assuming the new role as Executive Artistic Director, with artistic oversight of all CTL productions, performances, and presentations.

When asked about the new staff members and the future of the Community Theatre League, Sponhouse, a 7-year veteran of the CTL staff had this to say: "CTL has faced many unexpected challenges over the last year, concerning our programming, our operations and our future. Yet, effortlessly, this regionally recognized arts institution has nimbly and professionally rolled with the punches and has continued to provide quality entertainment and arts based educational opportunities to our surrounding area - proving once again, just how valuable CTL is the community. The additions of Kyle and Michelle, combined with the talents of our full-time, part-time, and volunteer staff has poised CTL to have one of its largest, most exciting periods of producing live theatre for the Greater Williamsport area!"

Trotz and Huggins are joining Phill Haney (Technical Director), Gerry Gould (Set Director) and Marisa Sorrentino-Hickey (Vocal Instructor) to fill out the staff as they head into 2022. The Community Theatre League Staff is invigorated and excited to move into the future as CTL approaches half of a century as a colossal cornerstone in the Williamsport Arts Community.

Community Theatre League is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization which aims to educate, enrich, and entertain audiences in the greater Williamsport region. There are five more productions to finish out the 45th Anniversary Season:

The Penguin Project’s Seussical Jr. – March 4-6 – Family Series

Spotlight Program – March 18-19 – Family Series

Ragtime – April 1-3 – Special Event Production at the Community Arts Center

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – April 22-May 1 – Mainstage Series

Disney’s The Little Mermaid – June 17-26 – Mainstage Series

Tickets are available now Information on the season, including show descriptions, can be found at CTLshows.com, by calling the box office at (570) 327-1777, or visiting during regular business hours – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.