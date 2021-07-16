Williamsport, Pa. - Following the season when everything was cancelled or shut down, the Community Arts Center is gearing up for the 2021 Fall Season on the stage in downtown Williamsport.

More shows will be announced at later dates for the upcoming season, but here are some examples of who, and what, will be taking place on the CAC stage in the near future.

“We are so excited to be able to have shows here again,” States Marketing Manager Courtney Fowler.

The Community Arts Center staff has worked hard to ensure that this season could be made possible despite the unpredictable nature of the world. This season consists of shows of various genres, and tickets are available for purchase at www.caclive.com.

“We’ve been waiting for everything to open back up and we are making sure that everyone can have the experiences that they have been waiting for. The arts are finally coming back," Fowler added.

The roster includes:

The SpongeBob Musical: July 29-31

Surf City Allstars: August 28

Dailey & Vincent: September 4

Ani DiFranco: September 16

Tommy James and The Shondells: September 25

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn, and Shawn Colvin together in concert: October 3

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: October 8

Masters of Illusion: October 9

Outback presents Rodney Carrington: October 29

Crowder: October 30

Dallas String Quarter Electric: November 5

Shake & Holla: November 10

Mannheim Steamroller: December 8

Christmas in Killarney: December 14

2022 scheduled shows include Tower of Power on March 22 and Bela Fleck & The Flecktones on April 12.