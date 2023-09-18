Williamsport, Pa. — A Jamaican native who left his home country as a young person claims to have made Williamsport the “exotic car capital” of central Pennsylvania.

Seeking the “American Dream” in the area for 15 years, Gavin Gordon has been seen on the road in recent months behind the wheel of one of two Maserati's or a black Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, among other vehicles. He's been hitting the streets and making appearances at events, as captured in numerous local prom photos on social media.

With approximately $1.5 million already invested in the fleet of now eight vehicles, all uncommon in Pennsylvania, Gordon has plans to add more in 2024. Brand new to the collection is a Chrysler 300 limousine, a model not likely to be seen anywhere in the Keystone State.

Gordon's company, Exotic Luxury Chauffeur Driven, 1936 Frey Avenue, open as of March, provides the only locally-based stretch limousine and only “exotic” car rental business in the region and one of the few in Pennsylvania. The nearest locations for a similar service are Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Business has been booming, Gordon said. “It’s been non-stop busy."

Social media platforms have played a key role in boosting business. Gordon's Instagram posts, many showcasing his trips to the “Big Apple” in the cars, have been “liked” by celebrities such as Cardi B. “That’s when you know you’re doing something good," he said.

Before making the transition to the luxury car industry, Gordon ran a disposal business for 12 years. He went from one truck to seven until he decided to sell in order to pursue a retail venture, which he ultimately sold to a competitor.

With this past, people in the community now know him as "the guy [who used to have] the dreadlocks," he said.

Jamaica to Williamsport

Moving to the U.S. to be with his mother and living in New York City for several years, Gordon joked the only thing he enjoyed about living there is the seemingly endless options for food.

A self-described “workaholic," Gordon learned the value of hard work at a young age in Jamaica. The first job he took after re-locating to the U.S. was at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in New York, and then in security.

As a medical waste truck driver, Gordon would often drive through the central Pa. region. He didn't choose to settle in the area until he secured a job at HOPE Enterprise and then Community Services Group (CSG), before starting the disposal business.

“Williamsport is a beautiful place,” he said. “It reminds me of Jamaica with all the mountains.”

Exotic car business

In business less than a year, Gordon has chauffeured well-known WWE wrestlers and football players, the owner of Dave & Busters, and actor and comedian Jeffrey Garcia, among others.

Celebrities tend to gravitate toward Sprinter vans, another addition in the works, Gordon said. “It’s a luxury thing because they’re so nice.” He added, “I’ll definitely have a Sprinter.”

He also has plans to grow the fleet with cars such as Maserati's, a Lamborghini, or Rolls Royce.

Mostly working as a one person, “full-service” operation, Gordon offers daily airport trips, school proms, wine trips, concerts, weddings, and scores of other events.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.