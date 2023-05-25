Hughesville, Pa. — Summertime means outdoor music. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra is putting on a free show to kick off summer.

On Sunday, June 4, the Orchestra will perform their first outdoor concert of the season at the Lycoming Fairgrounds in Hughesville.

The show, "Once Upon an Orchestra," will feature tracks from the films "Frozen," the "Star Wars" series, "Titanic," "The Magnificent Seven," and others.

Gates to the fairgrounds open at 5:30; children's activities in the fairgrounds begin at 6, and the music kicks off at 7 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets or chairs.

This event is free and open to the public through a partnership between the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and Hughesville Area Public Library. The concert was also generously supported by the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to offer this free, family-friendly outdoor concert in collaboration with the Hughesville Area Public Library,” said Hind Jabbour, WSO Director of Operations. “It is an excellent opportunity to bring our community together to enjoy some of the most beloved music from films and connect with one another in a relaxed atmosphere.”

“We encourage everyone to attend and experience an unforgettable evening of music and community,” said Kathy Butler, HAPL Interim Director.

