Williamsport, Pa. -- Though the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra dearly misses performing in front of live audiences, the group has announced that the next live concert season tentatively begin in 2021. A full schedule will be announced soon.

In the meantime, the orchestra will be in touch through social media. A series of previously-recorded pieces will be shared each Thursday, beginning on September 3. Mahler's Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection" concert will be posted on the orchestra's YouTube channel shortly. Other performances by Williamsport Symphony Orchestra musicians and other projects that the maestro is working on will also be posted regularly.

The orchestra can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.