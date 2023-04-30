Williamsport, Pa. — Area residents and visitors are invited to attend a free youth concert featuring a diverse range of musical selections, from "Uptown Funk" to "Finlandia." The performance will be given by the Williamsport Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Junior Strings.

The concert will take place on May 7 at 4 p.m. in the Community Arts Center.

The Youth Orchestra program will include the dynamic "Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture" by Mikhail Glinka, the emotive "Redwoods" by Ric Flauding, the thrilling "The Great Escape" by Elmer Bernstein arranged by Charles Sayre, and the majestic "Finlandia" by Jean Sibelius.

The Junior Strings will then present Bach's "Free Air on G," the traditional whaling song "The Wellerman" arranged by Kate Agiortitis, and "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars arranged by Michael Story.

The two groups will join in performing "Sleepers Wake," a transcription of Bach's original work by Eugene Ormandy.

The Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings are led by Dr. David Tedford and Mr. Nelson Rodriguez-Parada respectively. The two have been working with the young musicians for weeks to perfect these pieces. This concert is a celebration of the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s commitment to provide quality educational programs to the community. The concert will showcase the talents of local young musicians, their dedication to musical excellence, and is sure to leave the audience captivated and inspired.

"We are thrilled to present this concert to the community," said Dr. David Tedford, the WSYO Director. "Our young musicians have worked hard to prepare for this performance, and we can't wait to share their talents with the world."

Admission to the concert is free, but donations are appreciated to support the youth music program. Seating is first-come, first-served, so audience members are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they get a good seat.

This concert is made possible in part by major sponsors Robert M. Sides Family Music Centers and Wegmans in addition to support from the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation, the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts, and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, A State Agency.

