Williamsport, Pa. -- This year’s Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 winners come from a diverse range of backgrounds. Included on this year’s list is Kathryn Morton, MD, ENT - otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat doctor), UPMC Williamsport.

“Though young in her career, Dr. Morton demonstrates technical skills and medical knowledge that is expected from senior surgeons,” said her nominator. “She brings skills to a rural area which greatly benefits patients by allowing them to receive world class care while staying within their community.”

Dr. Morton received her medical degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md. and completed her residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, N.Y. With her expertise, Dr. Morton treats sinuses, thyroid, and other endocrine disorders with minimally invasive outpatient procedures. She also has organized and led didactics on complex disorders of the head and neck to educate new advanced practice providers.

This year’s Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 recipients were nominated by colleagues and selected by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Medical Society and to see the full list of Top Physicians Under 40, go to PAMedSoc.org.

