Williamsport, Pa. – Beginners and skilled bikers may soon have a place to practice their gnarly bike skills and tricks in Williamsport.

The Recreation Department of Williamsport is considering potential designs and layouts for a new Bike Park, which would be built in the middle of Shaw Park.

The Recreation Department announced they were considering a "Bike Course" in August. The Department shared a video of a bike course similar to what the Department was considering in a facebook post. The post asked people for their "honest opinion/thoughts regarding the new bike course."

The idea received overwhelming support and commenters were enthusiastic about the idea.

Last week, the City of Williamsport shared an image of the "Rough Sketch" of the Bike Park Concept for Shaw Park. The concept sketch was created by Larson Design Group LLC., a Williamsport based company.

The drawing shows the proposed Bike Park would be located in the center of Shaw Park and would featured three different bike tracks. The bike tracks are labeled according to their difficulty, with a beginner track, an intermediate track, and an advanced track.

As of now, it is unclear if and when construction on the new bike park is scheduled to begin. NorthcentralPa has reached out to the city for comment and will update this article should further information come to light.