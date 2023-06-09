The Williamsport Crosscutters look to continue their winning streak tonight with a home match up against Mahoning Valley.

The game will kick off on Friday, June 9 at 6:35 p.m. at the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The Cutters scored five runs over the final two innings on Thursday, June 8, winning their second straight game against the West Virginia Black Bears 12-7.

The Cutters offense shined for the second straight night as the bottom of the order did some serious damage. The team was led by Sean Smith, who was 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. Reed Chumley, Ryan Vogel, Gage Gundy and Jack Oberdorf each recorded two RBI’s in the game as well.

Williamsport’s pitchers kept the team in the game as James Vaughn, Drew Bryan, and Jacob Peaden all threw a scoreless inning. Peaden was also credited with his first save of the season. Emmanuel Dooley suffered a blown save, but was able to do enough to keep Williamsport in the game and pick up the win at the end.

WP: Emmanuel Dooley (1-0)

LP: Kruise Newman (0-1)

SV: Jacob Peaden (1)

Crosscutters Record: 2-5

