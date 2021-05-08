Williamsport, Pa. – An old and out-of-use siren at the Montoursville Fire Department is no more, thanks to help from Williamsport Crane.

"The siren was removed as we are prepping for several projects to take place around the firehouse this summer. The last known usage of the siren was around 2003," the fire department said on its Facebook page.

The fire department thanked Williamsport Crane for donating their services to help remove the old house siren and pole.

When asked if there were any plans of putting the old siren back into service, the Montoursville Fire Department said, "no."