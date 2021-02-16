Williamsport, Pa. – After months of being all but shuttered due to the pandemic, Williamsport's Community Theatre League (CTL) is reopening with the "funniest comedy about love and adultery," Bernard Slade's "Same Time, Next Year" from February 18-20 as a fun, "romantic" follow-up to Valentine's Day.

The number of tickets is extremely limited, with CTL operating at under 50% capacity. Masks will be required for audiences, staff, and actors; staff will take temperatures at the door; and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

In "Same Time, Next Year," New Jersey accountant George and Oakland housewife Doris meet at a northern California inn and have a one-night fling. They agree to meet once a year to repeat the experience despite each being married with children. Over the course of the next 24 years, they develop a surprisingly deep emotional intimacy despite only seeing each other once per year.

“Same Time, Next Year” first opened on Broadway in 1975 and was adapted into the movie starring Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda in 1978.

Tara Deljanovan is in the director’s chair for this production, having most recently directed the sold-out "Tuesdays with Morrie" in 2018. She hopes to highlight the desire for connection in this production.

“Even though this show is, at first glance, about adultery, what appeals to me about it is the journeys that the characters of Doris and George go on,” Deljanovan says, “Sure, they are cheating on their spouses and demonstrate guilt about it, but at its core is the search for a connection, self-identity, and navigating uncertain times. With the current climate in general (and add in the pandemic to boot), what could be more true about people today? Right now, people are desperate for connecting with someone else, anyone else, while some may also be unsure of what their future holds or even who they are after everything we've been through lately. Despite a lot of obstacles and unexpected life events or changes, Doris and George keep moving forward, changing, and adapting, and isn't that something we all need to keep in mind?”

Seth Sponhouse, the Community Theatre League’s Executive Director is excited to welcome audiences back to CTL for the first time since November’s production of Brighton Beach Memoirs.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult for our theatre,” he says. “We have had to overcome challenge after challenge throughout this pandemic, during which we have restructured much of our programming. We are fortunate to have incredible supporters, who we know are aching to return to some sense of normalcy, and who have all endured our constantly-changing schedule as we have adapted to changing orders.” Sponhouse encourages everyone to check out CTL’s COVID-19 safety procedures at ctlshows.com/safety. “We are looking out for our audiences, for our casts, for everyone connected to CTL,” he adds, “We are working within state and national guidelines, and will continue to monitor things closely.”

On the process of creating theatre in the “time of COVID,” Deljanovan says “This process is going to feel different because it IS different. Temperature checks, masks, sanitizing -- these things are all foreign to a typical rehearsal and performance process, so it's going to take some getting used to for all of us. To be given the opportunity to do theater at all, much less safely, has been such a blessing. I have been in such a creative and artistic slump lately since being unable to participate in theater, which has been a life-long passion, and I am so very grateful to CTL for allowing me to direct this production.”

Deljanovan has cast Ashley M. Jackson as Doris, and her real-life fiancée Andrew Druckenmiller as George. Kayleigh Woods and Andrew Confair, another real-life couple, are understudying the roles. Deljanovan was thankful to be able to use these “real-life” pairings because of the level of intimacy required in the play. Because of the demands of the roles and the staging that is necessary, these couples will be performing without masks, but will be using them throughout the rehearsal process to keep everyone involved safe.

“It is my sincere hope that audiences will leave the theater with a bellyful of laughter after having thoroughly enjoyed our work,” Deljanovan says. “This script has so many great moments that will both amuse and remind the audience perhaps of themselves or someone they know. We all deserve a little escapism these days, and a night at the theater is the perfect way to accomplish that!” She adds, “Stay safe, sanitize your hands, mask up, and join us safely at the theater. You won't regret it!”

The production staff includes Tara Deljanovan (director), Wendy Durant (stage manager), Phill Haney, Gerry Gold, and Janel Stahlnecker.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ctlshows.com or by phone at (570) 327-1777. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating.

“Same Time, Next Year” is sponsored by M&T Bank and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.